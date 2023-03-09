Your favourite Leeds goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Leeds score and Jermaine Beckford's finish during the promotion chase of 2010 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Tim: Tony Yeboah’s 1995 wonder goal against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park…the greatest piece of magic I’ve ever seen from the terrace.

David: The best goal I saw was Rod Wallace in the 2-0 victory over Spurs at Elland Road in 1994. Wallace scored both, but the first was something special. He collected the ball in the Leeds half, beat three Spurs players down the left wing, then cut inside and curled his shot just inside the far post. The crowd went crazy!

Mike: Two best goals spring to mind: Rod Wallace against Spurs, dribbling down the left wing, passing five players like they were statues and curling it into the far right corner. Also, Tony Yeboah's volley against Liverpool. I was at that match and I remember the crowd not even quite realising the goal had gone in, then wild euphoria erupted.

Alan: Allan Clarke's FA Cup winning goal in the 1972 final against Arsenal. Fantastic header from a truly great goalscorer.

Howard: Peter Lorimer’s goal in the European Cup final was without doubt the best and most important goal ever scored for Leeds. The fact the referee disallowed it is irrelevant to this goal’s quality.