'VAR should be clear and obvious'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaking to Match of the Day after his side's loss to Spurs: "Losing a game is hard anyway. If you look at the fight we showed, the defending we did, the togetherness – it was good to see. The manager has told us in the dressing room and for me as a captain it's good to see everyone working so hard and fighting for each other. To concede an own goal in the last two minutes of the game is cruel."

On what he will say to Joel Matip and how he will feel: "I know it's difficult as a central defender. If the ball is crossing with an ugly bounce it's always difficult to clear it. It went in and unfortunately that can happen. He's fine, he's a good friend of mine and I know he will be fine."

When asked if he is 'losing faith' in VAR: "I'm losing faith is difficult to say. The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they're deciding on. I've seen the still back, I think on live TV there were no lines being shown. It's all a bit strange, I don't know who was in the VAR room and making that decision. It's not a good thing, it doesn't look well either. It is what it is, we lost."

When asked if you should never get offside wrong: "You're absolutely right. [It's] tough."