Sutton's predictions: Everton v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is a very hard one to call. Leeds still don't have a new manager, but they do have some talented attacking players.

One day, things will really click for them and they will take their opportunities - but they have already been waiting a while for that to happen, because they have not won a league game since Bonfire Night.

Everton were unlucky with the way they conceded their first goal against Liverpool on Monday, just seconds after hitting the post, but they didn't have enough up front without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin won't be fit for this game either so I think Everton are going to need some help from their fans if they are going to get anything out of it - Goodison Park is going to have to play its part.

Everton are probably looking at the table and thinking they can stay up by winning their home games. Well, this is their opportunity and I am not convinced they will be able to take it.

Casper's prediction: 1-1

Corey's prediction: 1-0

Find out how Sutton, Casper and Corey think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here