'Rodri possibly the key player in Man City’s system'

Rodri is "possibly the key player in Manchester City’s system", according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

City's hero in Istanbul was named was named the Champions League player of the season by Uefa.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I think Rodri is probably the defining Premier League midfielder at this point.

"He is the best in that position. He dominates that role for City and performs it better than anyone in the world.

"He’s a cross between Makelele and Pirlo. One is a destroyer, he controls the space and sets up play. The other creates from deep. Rodri does both, to be perfectly honest.

"There is a huge footballing intelligence there that makes Rodri possibly the key player in Manchester City’s system - even more so than Haaland, maybe second to De Bruyne.

"Rodri has been magnificent for years for City and it’s good he gets the moment that came in Istanbul so he can be celebrated."

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton added: "We know what Pep Guardiola thinks about him because he has been ever-present.

"But when people talk about Manchester City this season they talk about Haaland, about De Bruyne, Grealish has had a big season and Gundogan as of late.

"He just gets on with his job. We know how important the goal was, but it’s his role within the team and how well he plays.

"He’s so disciplined, he keeps things ticking over and, quite frankly, without him in the team they wouldn’t be the same team."

