Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Are crowds inspired by players, or players inspired by crowds? The chicken-and-egg topic of the atmosphere at Molineux matches has been up for debate among some Wolves supporters recently, but with the team having lost more times at home than they have won since the crowds returned in 2021, there had often been little to shout about.

Saturday felt different even before the kick-off, and not only because somebody had been shuffling the tunes in the pre-match playlist.

Perhaps it was a sense of needing to make up for the FA Cup controversy at Anfield, with a few other decisions and results taken into consideration from previous meetings with Liverpool. Instant karma.

Even before Hwang Hee-chan’s in-off goal, using the hapless Joel Matip as a stage prop, Molineux rumbled like an approaching truck. Superior in attack and defence, Wolves rarely looked overstretched to defend their lead.

It could be argued - indeed, Jurgen Klopp did argue - that Liverpool were dominant for the first part of the second half. Insofar as they held the ball for most of the time, that was true - but many of those minutes in possession were spent staring at Wolves’ defensive set-up as if it was a magic eye painting, waiting to be invited through a gap rather than jemmying their way through in the manner of recent Liverpool teams.

The dominant force in the game in that period was, in fact, the Wolves defence. They retained the ultimate deterrent - Adama Traore’s counter-attacking pace - and the deployment of that threat with 20 minutes left settled the match.

The way Molineux went 'bang' as Ruben Neves finished that move was a reminder of Diogo Jota’s goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup nearly four years ago.

And that was not the only echo on the day of Wolves’ peak period under Nuno Espirito Santo. The second-half mix of defensive discipline and counter-attacking power was reminiscent of that time, even though the shape of the team was different.

Up to 2020, Nuno tweaked the Wolves style from time to time, but there was always a recognisable pattern; you could identify the artist without looking for the signature.

Wolves fans adored Nuno-ball, until inspiration ran dry in lockdown conditions. Bruno-ball was only in fashion for a season.

Ten games in, a clear Lopetegui style - Julen-ball? - is yet to emerge, and perhaps he has been more pragmatic, finding immediate fixes to short-term blemishes. Wolves supporters are happy to wait, and watch for the picture to take form.