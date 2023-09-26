'Opportunity for Hibs to end St Mirren's run' - Montgomery

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery is anticipating a tough test in their Viaplay Cup quarter-final against St Mirren, but is just focusing on his own players going into the game.

The Buddies are unbeaten in 10, sit second in the Scottish Premiership, and beat Hibs 3-2 on the opening day of the season, but Montgomery picked up his first win as Hibs manager against St Johnstone last time out, and says confidence is building.

"That’s a good start [for them], but also it’s an opportunity for us to put an end to that good run," Montgomery said on Hibs TV. "We are gaining a bit of confidence and momentum from the last two games.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they are well organised, they are aggressive, they have deserved to have the good start they have, but it’s really about us, we will concentrate on us.

“We will give them full respect but it’s at Easter Road and we will definitely be going out to win the game.”

Montgomery could seal a trip to Hampden in just his third match in charge, and is already feeling at home in the capital.

“It’s been just over two weeks but it seems a lot longer,” the former Central Coast Mariners manager said.

“It’s been long days but I am getting to know everything, implementing a lot of stuff and putting processes in place to make sure we go into every game prepared.

“We will be fully prepared and it’s an opportunity to get through in cup competitions so soon, it’s exciting.”