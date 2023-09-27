Hibernian 4-2 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery said his side "more than deserved" to book their spot in the semi-finals of the League Cup and set up a tie with Aberdeen.

"I thought it was a really good game of football, entertaining. First half I thought we were the better team, we created a lot of half-chances, just lacking that composure in the final third, but they're good on the counter attack.

"We could have dealt with it better, but from that moment on, we controlled and dominated the game. They had two shots on target and both went in, so that's a good accuracy to have, but all-in-all, we more than deserved to win the game.

"St Mirren have had a great start to the season, but we made them tire and that's when we started to expose them. We switched the ball really well and made them do a lot of running. With the ball, we were better, it was an exciting cup tie."

On his half-time team talk he said, "I told them to stay calm, keep playing and don't get sucked into thinking we need to change the game-plan. We have the belief now."

On drawing Aberdeen, he added, "It doesn't matter who we play, it's a semi-final. It's a knock-out and now we are one game away from a final, but in reality, it's not even in my mind at the moment. Full focus is Dundee at the weekend."