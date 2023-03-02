Mikel Arteta's man-management has been impressive, says former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison, as he reflected on Gabriel Martinelli making it three goals in two games with a double against Everton.

January signing Leandro Trossard edged Martinelli out of the side in February but the Brazil forward has forced his way back into the starting XI.

"Arteta decided to take Martinelli out of the side and look how he has responded," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Trossard has been an outstanding signing and there is real competition for places at Arsenal. The confidence is there."

Three of the next four Arsenal games are at Emirates Stadium but Morrison urged caution about their remaining fixtures.

"The Europa League is returning so they will be playing Thursday and Sunday," he said. "They also have Newcastle away, Liverpool away and Manchester City away.

"Take points from those games and they win the title - if they don't, then it's City's."

Listen to the full discussion from 22'21 on BBC Sounds