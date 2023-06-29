James Maddison has bid farewell to Leicester City after signing for Tottenham.

The 26-year-old midfielder completed a £40m move to Spurs on Wednesday after joining the Foxes in 2018.

He posted on Instagram:, external "Leicester City family, I arrived as a 21-year-old boy and left as a 26-year-old man.

"Five seasons and 203 appearances later my journey with this special football club has come to an end.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much for accepting me and allowing me to flourish and be myself. I’ll never forget that.

"Every single time I got to pull that number 10 shirt over my head and represent Leicester City FC was a proud moment. An emotional and heartfelt goodbye. Love from Madders."