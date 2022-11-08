Giovanni van Bronckhorst's former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat says the club's board owe the current boss more time to turn around the club's fortunes. (Record), external

Manager Van Bronckhorst has the backing of the Rangers board for now, despite Sunday's loss to St Johnstone leaving the side seven points off Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Sun), external

Sean Dyche and Ralph Hassenhuttl would relish the Rangers job is Van Bronckhorst is sacked, says former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas. (Record), external