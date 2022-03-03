Aston Villa v Southampton: What does the form show?

Aston Villa are winless in their last six home league games against Southampton (D2 L4), losing the last three in a row while conceding 11 goals in the process.

Southampton are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W3 D2). Saints last won three consecutive league games without conceding in January 2016.

Villa striker Danny Ings has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games against sides he’s previously played for. Ings scored 41 goals in 91 league games for Southampton between 2018 and 2021.