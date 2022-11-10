Frank on Southgate, Toney and team news
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game at Manchester City on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On Gareth Southgate’s decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup: “I told Ivan that coaches don’t always make the best decisions – I say that with a smile on my face. Gareth has done an unbelievable job as head coach of England and we must trust the process.”
Despite admitting being biased, he says the decision surprises him: “You can’t find a better striker in form in the country after Harry Kane. It’s impossible.”
He concludes by saying: “That’s life but it’s about how many hits we can take and still stand up and move forward.”
Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt are both in contention for the trip to Etihad Stadium. Norgaard made his comeback from an Achilles injury against Gillingham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, while Janelt missed that game with a slight abductor issue.
He feels the break for the World Cup will help the Bees' injury problems ease: "No doubt the timing is good for us in terms of injuries to key players. No team in the world can perform at their top without their best players."
On one win in eight: "It's so difficult to win a match in the Premier League, especially if you are Brentford. We have to understand who we are."