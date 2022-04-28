Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool are just one step away from reaching their third Champions League final under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp after a dominant performance against Villarreal last night.

The Reds take a 2-0 advantage going into the second leg of their semi-final against the La Liga side next Tuesday - and you wouldn’t bet against them finishing the job off in Spain.

Klopp’s men dominated from the first minute to the last, their work rate in the press and winning the ball was immense. If you were only watching for the first time, you’d be forgiven for thinking we were in the early throws of the season, not in the final month of the campaign.

Unai Emery’s men frustrated the home side for 53 minutes until they caved under the incessant pressure as Liverpool blitzed their opponents with two goals in as many minutes.

The first half of the game showed why Villarreal had been talked up ahead of the tie - a narrow formation and players putting their bodies on the line, frustrated Liverpool. They did knock out Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the last four but they’ve not come up against a side like the Reds.

Following the final whistle, the visitors’ manager said that Liverpool are going to suffer more in Spain than they did last night. The Yellow Submarines will have to put in a Titanic performance if they’re to reach the final in Paris at the end of May. The one positive for them is that they can’t play as bad as last night.

Klopp, meanwhile, will guard against complacency knowing the tie is only at half-time, but they are massive favourites to finalise a trip to France.

But it’s a case of on to the next one now, with an important trip to Newcastle Saturday lunchtime as Liverpool look to gain an advantage in the title race.