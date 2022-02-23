Harvey Barnes trained yesterday and is fine to play. Ricardo Pereira is being assessed but Rodgers said they have to be careful putting the full-back into midweek games, so it's likely he will not travel.

Wesley Fofana is back in training but will not be rushed back: "He's a top talent. He has a different mentality and it will great to have him back."

On the recent speculation about his future, Rodgers said he is not hurt by the criticism: "You have to be open to criticism if you're not getting results. In the modern game, credit in the bank doesn't last long."

Rodgers said he does not have the squad depth to call upon when injuries occur, but he is confident the Foxes can turn a corner and start putting together a run of results: "We have to look at the logic - we have had important players missing. But against West Ham and Wolves, the performance level was pleasing. Hopefully, we can get back to a level we were at the past few seasons."

Despite the Europa Conference League not having the best reputation, Rodgers wants his side to be successful in the competition. "Now that we are in it, we want to go all the way and win it."

On his three-year anniversary at the club, Rodgers said: "The aim is to achieve something significant. [The league title] was such an iconic achievement, but we've won the FA Cup and Community Shield during my time here. My aim is to disrupt the top teams and play a brand of football the fans enjoy watching. This year has been challenging, but I've enjoyed every minute of being here."