Hay encouraging bravery ahead of semi-final

2012 League Cup hero Garry Hay is urging the current crop of Kilmarnock players to "be brave" when they face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

Hay, who made over 300 appearances for the Ayrshire side said the triumph nearly 11 years ago was "the single greatest feeling ever felt on a football pitch".

"Believe in yourself and be brave. Brave isn’t going smashing into tackles, but being brave is about getting on the ball, helping out your teammates, working hard for one another and I am sure that is what they’ll do.

"The players will give their absolute all since it’s such a huge occasion. It’s a huge task that they have got but they’ve got to have that belief and bravery and if they have that, they’ll give themselves a fighting chance."

Recalling the 1-0 victory which delivered the sole silverware Hay won with Killie, he said it was "just sheer joy".

"When you’re a little boy down the park, playing football with your friends, the games that you play and you dream about playing in cup finals, winning trophies and all these other things, to then to finally realise that at the end-stage of your career, it’s a special moment for sure."