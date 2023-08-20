Analysis: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

A bad day for Chelsea and it is now just one point from two matches since Mauricio Pochettino got the manager's job in the summer.

It was a terrible start with poor marking from a corner enabling Nayef Aguerd to head the hosts into the lead, before Carney Chukwuemeka got his first Chelsea goal to equalise, although he later went off with an injury.

Enzo Fernandez wasted a glorious chance to put the Blues ahead after the impressive Raheem Sterling was fouled in the penalty area, but Fernandez saw his spot-kick saved by Alphonse Areola.

That miss proved costly as West Ham regained their advantage early in the second half through Michail Antonio's goal, but the sending off of Aguerd for two bookable offences gave Chelsea a great chance to leave London Stadium with at least a point.

Pochettino will have been disappointed that his side could not capitalise on the man advantage with £100m signing Moises Caicedo making an unsure debut when coming on as a substitute.

He conceded the penalty in injury time, which was converted by Lucas Paqueta to seal West Ham's victory.