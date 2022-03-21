Ex-Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray says his old club are "flourishing" after they thrashed Everton to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Patrick Vieira's side will face Chelsea at Wembley in April as they seek their first FA Cup final since 2016 when they lost to Manchester United in extra time.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Murray credits the club's hierarchy, and boss Vieira, for their record this season.

"It was make or break for them at the end of last year with such amount of change," he said. "The man they put at the helm had to be right and things can quickly go wrong.

"But sporting director Dougie Freedman has done a fantastic job with the people has has brought in.

"It's a fantastic achievement to reach the semi-finals with a much younger group of players and I think there is much more to come from Palace."

Murray also praised the impact of man-of-the-match Conor Gallagher whose form on loan at Palace has reportedly caught the eye of Europe's top clubs.

"He is simply irreplaceable for Palace," Murray said. "I've spoken with people at the club who have basically been cursing how well he's been doing because it's pricing them out.

"I can't see him leaving Chelsea permanently but I'm sure he'd like to come back on loan and keep progressing with this group."

