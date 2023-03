Celtic would definitely feel Reo Hatate's absence if the midfielder faces a spell out, believes Sportscene pundit Neil McCann.

Hatate came off during Celtic's 3-1 defeat of Hibernian.

"He's so important," said former Scotland winger Neil McCann. "He's so intensive during the game

"The amount of energy he expends, he's explosive. That hamstring injury, if it is that, it might be a troublesome one.

"Celtic will be desperate to get him back."