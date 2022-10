Pascal Struijk is in contention to return for Leeds on Sunday after overcoming a knock he suffered against Arsenal.

Leo Hjelde is expected to be available next weekend after having his appendix removed.

The Cottagers will give a fitness test to Kenny Tete, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Chalobah is available after suspension but loanee Daniel James is ruled out against his parent club.

