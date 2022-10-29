Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: "Whatever criticism comes my way for setting the team up in the fashion I did, I'll take it.

"With the group of players I put together in the summer, I don't want us going anywhere and being negative.

"First half I didn't think there was a great deal in it. We spoke about getting on top early on and getting the Rangers fans on the players' backs, but we lost a couple of poor goals after going ahead.

"We still believed we had enough in the tank to impose ourselves on Rangers in the second half, but we only had one real effort through Duk.

"We need to take this one on the chin. It's a very sore one."