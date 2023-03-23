Throwback Thursday to Challenge Cup glory

Four years ago today County lifted the Challenge Cup for the third time.

Josh Mullin's double followed by Jamie Lindsay's cracking finish completed the comeback for County who were 1-0 down against Welsh opponents, Connah's Quay Nomads at the Caledonian Stadium, with just 15 minutes to go.

But, a cool, calm and composed final quarter-of-an-hour from Stuart Kettlewell's side ensured the cup would be staying up north in a deserved victory for the dominant side.

SNS