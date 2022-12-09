We've improved over the break - Freeman

Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman believes his side will return from the mid-season break much improved as they look to climb off the bottom of the Scottish Premeirship.

“We’re as ready as we can be," Freeman said. "We’ve had two weeks of good training, double sessions, triple sessions - it’s been good to get in and work on a few things, the identity the gaffer wants to implement.

"I think we’re in a good place and hopefully we can show that next Saturday.

“If we didn't have any belief then we’re wasting our time and everyone else’s time. Everyone’s confident we can get out of it, but that’s not to say it’ll be easy.

“We’re constantly analysing and getting guidance from the coaches on what we need to be doing better - that’s an ongoing process, we’re far from perfect, but I think we’ve improved quite a bit recently.”