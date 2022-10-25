Three of the Newcastle back four against Tottenham - Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier - are Eddie Howe signings, along with Nick Pope in goal, and they have all made the team more solid, with a better defensive understanding.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes has been so good, he could get into any team in the Premier League on his current form.

Up front, Chris Wood is mainly used off the bench now, but he played a hugely important role in getting the club out of relegation trouble after joining last season.

We've not seen enough of Alexander Isak yet because of his injury, but I never had any doubt that Callum Wilson would do well when he played.

Wilson's problem is his fitness, which is really unfortunate, because if he didn't pick up injuries the way he has done throughout his career, he would probably be on the plane to Qatar for the World Cup.

He's a goalscorer who is always thinking about finding the net - like against Spurs, when he was given an unexpected chance, but knew exactly what to do, after Hugo Lloris collided with him.

Wilson is a threat in the box, and with his runs in behind. He is tough to play against and, with him in the side, goals are not going to be a problem for this Newcastle team either.