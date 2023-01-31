What do St Johnstone need on deadline day?

We asked for your St Johnstone transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Thomas: I'd love to see us bring in a good attacking player such as a winger or a good wing-back. Ayr United's Dipo Akinyemi would be a great addition to the squad, just hope we bring someone in before deadline day and get a few players out on loan.

Kody: Think they need to sign three players somehow. I'd like Akinyemi from Ayr and a left winger and a defender. Also think St Johnstone should recall Eetu Vertainen and loan out Theo Blair and Max Kucheriavyi.

Kevin: Won't say no to any strengthening, but the most important thing is for Callum Davidson to be a bit more adventurous and to stop tinkering for the sake of it. That's what we need to pull us away from trouble.

Anon: In recent weeks we have switched formation to a 4-4-1-1 and it's working well. To improve on this we need cover at centre-back. I also think we could do with a left midfielder to come into the team and provide real quality going forward down that flank.

Gus: We already have too many players as a result of which we have not had a settled first 11 all season. We need to reduce numbers rather than increasing them.

Callum: New striker, right-back, centre-back and holding midfielder. Wee Max, Dailly, Wills and Blair out on loan. Crawford out, O’Halloran out, Ballantyne out, Gilmour out. End McLennan loan.

Ross: Mince. Some of the best mince and steak pies in the Scottish game but they are sadly lacking elsewhere. Need an injection of interest, charisma and fans to the Fair City Team that the likes Wrexham have received down south. Season ticket sales trebled in the last year and near capacity home games by using clever marketing and Hollywood stars.