Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he "hasn't yet achieved what I want to achieve" in Glasgow after being linked with Brighton, Everton and the Japan national team. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are set to ramp up their transfer business as they look to land a full-back - with Josip Juranovic likely to leave - and a striker in the January window. (Daily Record), external

Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi - likely to be in England Under-20s World Cup squad - is set to make a loan move with clubs on both sides of border keen on the 19-year-old. (Scottish Sun), external