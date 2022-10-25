Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to keep Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of the season. However, if the 37-year-old forward will not accept a reduced role, he will be allowed to find a new club. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Bayer Leverkusen's Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 26, Lille's 22-year-old Canada international Jonathan David and Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 26, are Ten Hag's preferred options to replace Ronaldo. (Mirror), external

Ronaldo is open to a return to Italy, with Napoli still keen on a deal following their interest in the summer. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United will rival Liverpool for the signing of Benfica's 18-year-old Portugal Under-21 centre-back Antonio Silva. (O Jogo, via Teamtalk), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column