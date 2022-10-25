T﻿ransfer news: Ten Hag eyeing Ronaldo replacements should he leave

Gossip column graphic

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to keep Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of the season. However, if the 37-year-old forward will not accept a reduced role, he will be allowed to find a new club. (Athletic - subscription required)

Bayer Leverkusen's Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 26, Lille's 22-year-old Canada international Jonathan David and Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 26, are Ten Hag's preferred options to replace Ronaldo. (Mirror)

Ronaldo is open to a return to Italy, with Napoli still keen on a deal following their interest in the summer. (Sun)

Meanwhile, United will rival Liverpool for the signing of Benfica's 18-year-old Portugal Under-21 centre-back Antonio Silva. (O Jogo, via Teamtalk)

