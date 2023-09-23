Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

Crystal Palace and Fulham cancelled each other out in a dreary goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

The visitors had the better opportunities in a first half lacking in guile, but Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone parried Andreas Pereira's angled drive to safety before diving low to his left to keep out Willian's effort.

Raul Jimenez, who is yet to score a competitive goal for Fulham since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, also stung Johnstone's palms with a powerful shot after taking Pereira's long ball in his stride.

Eberechi Eze was Palace's biggest threat, firing a long-range free-kick straight at Bernd Leno before drilling narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Chances were few and far between in an equally disjointed second period, Willian shooting at Johnstone from the corner of the six-yard box before substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta sent a tame effort into Leno's gloves late on.

