B﻿ournemouth full-back Jack Stacey says the squad "want to do well" for interim boss Gary O'Neil as he continues his audition for the permanent job at Vitality Stadium.

"﻿Gaz has always been great," Stacey told BBC Radio Solent. "He had good relationships when he was first-team coach and he hasn't lost that personal side since he became manager.

"﻿He's a man I want to go on and do well for. There's a really feel-good atmosphere around the training ground and he's done such a good job."

S﻿tacey has been on the fringe of the Bournemouth first team this season since the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City but impressed in a 18-minute cameo against Leicester last Saturday.

“Whenever I’m sat on the bench, I’m always waiting and weighing up the game and how I can impact it when I come on,” he said.

“I like to carry the ball and take the pressure off the defence. I’ve not had many opportunities to do that so I was raring to go when I came onto the pitch.”