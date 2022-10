Jonny Evans is a doubt for Leicester because of a tight calf muscle, while Wilfred Ndidi's hamstring problem will keep him out for a few more weeks.

Timothy Castagne, substituted last week after a blow to the face, is expected to be available.

There are no new fitness concerns among the Crystal Palace squad going into Saturday's fixture.

Nathaniel Clyne might have to wait until November before he can make a return from a foot injury.

Predict the Foxes line-up

Who do you think starts for the Eagles?