Sevilla boss Lopetegui expects 'really hard games' against Hammers

Guillem Balague, Spanish football writer

West Ham's Europa League opponents Sevilla have lost the same number of games in La Liga this season as Real Madrid (two) and have the meanest defence in the league, having conceded 18 times in 27 games, three fewer than the leaders.

But their flaws were highlighted in Friday's goalless draw against relegation contenders Alaves - the 10th time this season Sevilla have drawn in the league. It is their failure to convert draws into wins that has stopped them staying closer to Real Madrid.

With just 39 goals scored, they have only the seventh-best goal return in the league and have drawn six of their past 13 games as a result.

So what can West Ham expect and does Sevilla's European pedigree give them the advantage?

"I think we are now at the key moment of the season," says boss Julen Lopetegui. "We are now going to have two really hard games against West Ham.

"The past is not important. If you win today it is not about the past but more about your merits today. Of course, one of our dreams is the Europa League and now we face a very big opponent in West Ham, who are one of the form teams in the Premier League and our main focus is to beat them over two games. After that we will see what the next battle will be."

He certainly sees the match as much closer than some experts are predicting.

"What I'm sure is that we are going to see a very tough couple of games," he adds. "I think it will be very close. We both have different players, different styles - but in the end we both have good players and good teams."

