Pep Guardiola has said he is unsure whether right-back Kyle Walker will be fit to play for Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The defender has been unavailable for City’s past four matches after sustaining an ankle injury against Atletico Madrid.

“He’s injured – unfortunately for all of us and him especially, " said Guardiola. "But I don't pay attention. He has to work to come back as soon as possible. I am focused on the rest of the players."

Fellow defender John Stones is also unavailable to face Leeds United on Saturday after limping off in the first half against Brighton. However, Guardiola said he could be in contention for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.