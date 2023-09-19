Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal begin their first Champions League campaign in seven years at home to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta is "proud and excited" for Arsenal's return to the Champions League: "It's been a long time for the club so really looking forward to it. We've been chasing it, fighting for it, now we have it and have to make the most out of it."

He confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli will miss tomorrow's game after "feeling his hamstring" and coming off against Everton. He said there is a "possibility" that he could return for the north London derby on Saturday."

On whether he will start Aaron Ramsdale or David Raya in goal: "I understand the questions and historically what happened. We've been doing this for many years - when we had Berd [Leno] we bought Aaron [Ramsdale]. There is nothing different here."

When asked about the mix of Champions League experience and debutants in his squad, he said: "It's great to have a mixture. The excitement to play for a first time - I sense it. Mixing experience with that as well is good."

On Leandro Trossard: "I haven't played him enough. We see every day the talent he's got and what he can bring to the team. They have to feel important, valued and that we trust them."

On opponents PSV: "They are a really good team, they haven't lost a game yet (this season), they are used to winning so it will be a really tough test.

