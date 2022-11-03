T﻿ariq Lamptey is enjoying life under Roberto de Zerbi and hoping to keep accumulating minutes in the final three games before the World Cup.

T﻿he Ghana full-back is hopeful of making the plane to Qatar and has seen more time off the bench for Brighton in the most recent Premier League games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

"﻿I'm listening to what the new gaffer has to say and I love to learn," Lamptey told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.

"﻿If I can add a few things to my armoury, it'll make me a better player and a better person so I'm looking forward to seeing what comes.

"﻿I've just got to keep working hard in training and making sure I'm in the right shape for whenever the team calls on me."

L﻿amptey's initiation dance on joining up with national team brought a smile and he described it as a "really proud moment" to make his debut for Ghana.

"﻿I like to have fun and not take myself too seriously," he said. "I'm really grateful to get the opportunity to play for Ghana and hopefully I will get more chances."

