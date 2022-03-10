BBC Sport

Brighton v Liverpool: What does the form show?

  • Having lost each of their first six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Brighton are unbeaten in their last three against the Reds (W1 D2).

  • Liverpool are winless in their last three meetings with Brighton (D2 L1) – they’ve never gone four without a victory against the Seagulls in all competitions.

  • Brighton have lost each of their last four Premier League games – they last lost five consecutive league games back in April 2007 as a League One side.

  • After a three-game winless run in December-January, Liverpool have now won each of their last seven Premier League games, scoring 19 goals and conceding just twice in this run.