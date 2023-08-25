Halkett 'on track' for mid-October comeback

Craig Halkett is desperate for Hearts to stun PAOK in Greece next week so he can play group-stage football on his return from long-term injury.

The defender has been out since December with a damaged cruciate ligament that required surgery.

Hearts will look to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Europa Conference League play-off second leg.

“I’m going well, I’m getting there," said Halkett. "I’m on track to be back mid-October, which will be nine months since I got the operation.

“Everything is going well. I’m back training and hope to be kicking a ball soon. Hopefully I can look forward to European nights soon. That’s the dream."