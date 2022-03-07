FA Cup quarter-final TV picks

The BBC will show two FA Cup quarter-finals, including Chelsea's trip to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Blues' visit to the Riverside will be on Saturday, 19 March (17:15 GMT) and will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Manchester City's tie at Southampton on Sunday, 20 March (15:00 GMT) will be live on BBC One and digital platforms.

The other games - Crystal Palace v Everton and Huddersfield/Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - will be on ITV.

There will also be radio coverage of the quarter-finals on BBC Radio 5 Live.