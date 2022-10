By Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Stephen Robinson will be disappointed with St Mirren's defensive efforts. He preached discipline and focus before the match, but his side were strangely open.

It might have played in their favour had Curtis Main or Jonah Ayunga made sure they got the first goal, but when it went to Hibs there was not much sense of a comeback.

Still, the Paisely side have started well and put this one down as a bad day at the office.