What the manager said

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin on BBC Scotland's Sportsound: "It was all about containment, it’s not a way I particularly enjoy setting my team up, but we respected the opposition before the game.

"If we had come away with a 0-0 it would’ve been our sixth draw in 46 fixtures against Celtic in the league, so we knew how tough the task was going to be.

"I’m not going to stand here and say Celtic weren’t the better team, they were. But I thought we did frustrate them for large periods of it.

"We got lots of plaudits for going to Ibrox and having a go and trying to be aggressive and press high up the pitch and we got beat 4-1, going on 10.

"Today we set up in the polar opposite effect and tried to frustrate them and grind out a result. Hope to nick a goal on the break and win 1-0 but I would've been delighted with 0-0 if we had of held on.

"That’s always the risk you take. Any criticism coming my way, should come my way because the players did exactly what I asked of them and we got done with a sucker punch at the end."