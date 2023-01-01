With Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley joining the injury list at Hearts, midfielder Andy Halliday says the club's physio room at Riccarton is so busy with players that it's "like sardines week to week".

"It is really disappointing because we know we have a lot of big players in there. But you look at the injury list we’ve had then look at the teams we are still managing to put out and that shows how good a squad we are," says Halliday. (The Sunday Times - subscription required), external

Get Sunday's Scottish gossip in full here.