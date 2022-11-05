Wolves have finally got their man - six years on from their first effort to appoint him.

J﻿ulen Lopetegui is due to start work at Molineux on 14 November, after the Premier League breaks for the World Cup.

H﻿owever, he's inheriting a side currently in the relegation places that have scored just six league goals this season.

So, w﻿hat questions do you want answering by our Wolves expert?

What are the priorities in the Spaniard's in-tray? What should the realistic expectation be? What players might he target?

A﻿sk BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor your questions here