West Ham v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Gabriel MartinelliGetty Images

  • West Ham United have won just two of their past 29 Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L22), winning 2-0 away in August 2015 and 1-0 at home in January 2019.

  • Arsenal are the only team yet to lose a Premier League game when scoring the first goal this season, winning 18 and drawing three. However, they did let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool last time out.

  • West Ham have won two of their past three Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 14. They are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October, but lost 5-1 in their last home game against Newcastle.