Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

United’s narrow win over Wolves saw Erik ten Hag’s side move up to fourth in the Premier League - a high under his tenure.

Victory against Bournemouth would mean third. Man City then dropping points against Chelsea before losing at Old Trafford on January 14 would send United second.

Favourable results galore over the festive period have transformed the Red Devils from nailed-on Europa League returnees to a common top-four inclusion in many updated end-of-season predictions.

To overachieve and secure that feat in his first season, Ten Hag must keep three stars fit. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

Two World Cup winners and a Copa America champion in his own right, the trio are the heart of the Dutchman’s vision.

After United’s soulless start to 2022, not many could have predicted their status as the top-flight’s in-form team entering 2023. But here we are.

Ten Hag has guided his revitalised ranks to 12 wins in 15 outings since the 6-3 derby demolition on 2 October, including five successive triumphs at the turn of the year.

Martinez’s imminent return will reunite what I like to call the ‘golden triangle’. Its presence is quite simply essential if United are to maintain their momentum.