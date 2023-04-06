Leicester City v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
Between them, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing have either scored or assisted 10 of Bournemouth's 12 Premier League away goals this season.
After a run of nine consecutive wins between February 2021 and October 2022, Leicester have lost their past three Premier League games against promoted sides.
Bournemouth have won their past two Premier League games against Leicester, despite trailing at half-time both times. No team has ever won three in a row against an opponent when losing at the interval before.