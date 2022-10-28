Tannadice factor vital for Edwards

Captain Ryan Edwards is banking on Dundee United turning it on at Tannadice again when they face Motherwell in a “massive” game on Saturday.

United won their last two at home – against Aberdeen and Hibs – before losing away to Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Only goal difference is keeping Liam Fox’s men off the bottom – but victory would move them a point behind the Steelmen.

"It's a massive game for both teams," said defender Edwards.

"Both teams are looking to bounce back and we have been good at home recently and want to carry on that good run of results at Tannadice and get up the table.

"We have missed a few chances like that by not being at the races. But the last few homes I think we have been, against good teams, and that will have to be no different on Saturday, because we played Motherwell away not so long ago and were probably lucky to get a point."