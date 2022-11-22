Alan Shearer: "It's a sad end to his Manchester United career. He’s got his wish and that's really what he did the interview for. It was always going to happen.

"It will be really interesting now to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. It was never going to be a match, Erik ten Hag and him."

Didier Drogba: "It’s hard. He obviously still wants to play and to perform. He’s been pushing to perform and to score well, especially when compared to Lionel Messi, who is obviously still playing and doing that."

Vincent Kompany: "In the end, everybody loses, except the Manchester United manager. It’s a problem that’s resolved, they’ll move on from this."

Would Kompany take him for his Championship-topping Burnley side? "We need players who can run!"

