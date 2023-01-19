Jude Bellingham would be a great fit at Liverpool, but he might not want to go there given the club's current league position, argues Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

During the World Cup, the teenage England midfielder was heavily linked with a switch to the Reds, based on Jurgen Klopp's need in midfield and Bellingham's seemingly close connection with captain Jordan Henderson.

However, Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast that the Borussia Dortmund player will have the pick of Europe's clubs and may look elsewhere.

"He needs to be on the biggest stage," said Wilson. "If Liverpool are not in the Champions League, he may look elsewhere.

"He could go to Manchester City, but then does he want the uncertainty of starting one week then spending three on the bench because the best manager in the world decides to change it?

"Whatever happens, he's got everything."

Wilson and co-host Michail Antonio also scoffed at a fan's suggestion that Liverpool's erratic form should cost Klopp his job.

"That's ludicrous," said Antonio. "So many managers at Liverpool haven't done it, he has. Getting rid of him would be stupidity!"

"It's a pointless conversation," agreed Wilson. "Klopp is Liverpool - they should be getting him a statue."

More insider football chat here on BBC Sounds