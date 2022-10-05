A﻿rteta on new contracts, Nelson and Bodo/Glimt

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s Europa League game with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • The club is working on potential new contracts for young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba: “We have to plan for the future and we want to reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club. When we have something to announce, we will.”

  • On a tough fixture schedule with Liverpool up next on Sunday: “It’s a test for the squad in terms of the numbers and the quality.”

  • He plans to unleash Reiss Nelson on the Europa League: “We wanted him back to see if we can take him to the next level. Reiss is special and now he is going to have an opportunity.”

  • Arteta says his squad is ready for Bodo/Glimt, who sit second in Norway's top tier: “We’ve done our homework. We need to stay humble and improve and then raise competition within members of the squad.”