H﻿asenhuttl on job threat, trusting his players and facing Man City

R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Manchester City.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Southampton boss:

  • W﻿hen asked if his job is under threat, he replied: "I don’t have a different feeling about my job than any other manager in the Premier League. You need to get results."

  • H﻿e was asked to give a message to Saints fans. He said: "We see that progress is there but the Premier League is tough. We want to show a brave team and hopefully a successful one."

  • Hasenhuttl said he "fully trusts" his players and knows they can score the goals needed to win games.

  • Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios should both be available despite missing some training this week.

  • H﻿e said Manchester City have got even stronger and added: "It is not easy to defend, but we will find a way to do it."

  • O﻿n what is the minimum requirement from his players this weekend, he said: "I want to take something out of this game. We have shown against them in the past that we can be a nasty opponent."