Southampton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Southampton have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Chelsea (D3 L8), winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in December 2019.

Chelsea have lost just one of their 13 top-flight games at St Mary’s Stadium against the Saints (W9 D3) and are unbeaten in their past eight visits since a 2-1 loss in March 2013.

James Ward-Prowse, who scored his 16th direct free-kick in the Premier League against Leeds last weekend, scored and was sent off in the reverse fixture against Chelsea in October. Rickie Lambert was the last Saints player to score home and away against them in a single league season in 2012-13.