Chelsea v Real Madrid: confirmed team news

Chelsea make four changes from their shock 4-1 Premier League defeat by Brentford at the weekend but £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku remains on the bench.

Christian Pulisic returns for the Blues while Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Jorginho are also restored to the starting XI as Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner drop to the bench.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso, Kenedy, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Lukaku, Werner, Ziyech.